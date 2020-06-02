All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:37 PM

1 Tempo Court

1 Tempo Court · (402) 262-4700
Location

1 Tempo Court, Columbia, SC 29205
South Kilbourne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family home in Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Fenced-In Yard, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Covered Parking Space. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Tempo Court have any available units?
1 Tempo Court has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Tempo Court have?
Some of 1 Tempo Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Tempo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Tempo Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Tempo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Tempo Court is pet friendly.
Does 1 Tempo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1 Tempo Court does offer parking.
Does 1 Tempo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Tempo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Tempo Court have a pool?
No, 1 Tempo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1 Tempo Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Tempo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Tempo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Tempo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
