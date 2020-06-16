All apartments in Columbia
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 AM

1 Aerie Ct

1 Aerie Court · (803) 814-5327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Aerie Court, Columbia, SC 29212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Home located in desirable Chestnut Hill Plantation and award winning Lexington/Richland 5 schools.
This four bedroom, 2.5 bath has hardwood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen and living room, gas fire place in the living room, dining room with bay window, a front room that's perfect for an office or formal living room.
Upstairs you will find the master with it's own bath and walk-in closet, three other bedrooms, shared bath, and a frog that could be used for the fourth bedroom!
Tons of attic storage, large fenced in back yard with deck.
Call today to schedule a viewing! 803-814-5327

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Aerie Ct have any available units?
1 Aerie Ct has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Aerie Ct have?
Some of 1 Aerie Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Aerie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1 Aerie Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Aerie Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1 Aerie Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1 Aerie Ct offer parking?
No, 1 Aerie Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1 Aerie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Aerie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Aerie Ct have a pool?
No, 1 Aerie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1 Aerie Ct have accessible units?
No, 1 Aerie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Aerie Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Aerie Ct has units with dishwashers.
