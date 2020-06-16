1 Aerie Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Home located in desirable Chestnut Hill Plantation and award winning Lexington/Richland 5 schools.

This four bedroom, 2.5 bath has hardwood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen and living room, gas fire place in the living room, dining room with bay window, a front room that's perfect for an office or formal living room.

Upstairs you will find the master with it's own bath and walk-in closet, three other bedrooms, shared bath, and a frog that could be used for the fourth bedroom!

Tons of attic storage, large fenced in back yard with deck.

Call today to schedule a viewing! 803-814-5327