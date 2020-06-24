All apartments in Clover
Find more places like 1809 Tradd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clover, SC
/
1809 Tradd Avenue
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:28 PM

1809 Tradd Avenue

1809 Tradd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clover
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1809 Tradd Avenue, Clover, SC 29710

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR + LOFT, 2.5 bath home located in Clover, SC in Oaks at Clover subdivision! Home has a fantastic upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including double oven and refrigerator. Lots of living space includes a huge family room open to dining room area. Upstairs are 3 very spacious bedrooms and a loft which can be used as a second den. Incredible owner's suite w/separate bath and shower & double sinks. Huge walk-in closet. Back yard has patio and private backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Tradd Avenue have any available units?
1809 Tradd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clover, SC.
What amenities does 1809 Tradd Avenue have?
Some of 1809 Tradd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Tradd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Tradd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Tradd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Tradd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Tradd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1809 Tradd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Tradd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Tradd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Tradd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1809 Tradd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Tradd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1809 Tradd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Tradd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Tradd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Tradd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Tradd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir
Clover, SC 29710

Similar Pages

Clover 2 BedroomsClover Apartments with Garage
Clover Apartments with Washer-DryerClover Dog Friendly Apartments
Clover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NC
Kannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College