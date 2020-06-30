All apartments in Charleston County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

957 Gadsdenville Rd B

957 Gadsdenville Rd · (843) 964-0130
Location

957 Gadsdenville Rd, Charleston County, SC 29429

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awendaw Gem!! Efficiency Apartment w/ Utilities! - Property Id: 304653

OPEN HOUSE ~ Wednesday, July 7th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.! Welcome to Awendaw!! This property is ready for new occupants! Very cute efficiency apartment, connected to the owner's main home! There is a full kitchen, dining area, separate living/bedroom area and a large bathroom with a separate dressing area/sleeping area/etc. You will have a private entrance as well as a private porch! All utilities are included in the price of the monthly rent! Plus you are only minutes to Mount Pleasant and right down the road from Copahee Sound!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/957-gadsdenville-rd-awendaw-sc-unit-b/304653
Property Id 304653

(RLNE5960076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

