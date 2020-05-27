338 Cessna Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home that lives much larger than it's 1,100 square feet. This freshly painted and updated home has a huge picture window that lets in tons of natural light giving the living and dining area an open floor plan feel. The huge yard and old mature trees along with the included picnic table are perfect for entertaining or letting the kids play outside in the safe West Ashley neighborhood.



The master bedroom will accommodate a king bed and has a good sized closet. Large second bedroom with another good closet and a third small bedroom perfect for a child's room or home office or study. Tons of storage with a hall closet, linen closet, and storage above the full size washing machine. The kitchen has a newer fridge and a gas stove for the cooks. Not to mention the beautiful hardwood floors throughout.



The home has a covered car port with additional outdoor storage that houses the dryer and all your beach, river, and camping gear. The huge yard also has a storage shed on its own foundations for all your tools and mower. Great home in a great neighborhood only 10 minutes to downtown and 5 minutes to Savannah Highway and 526.