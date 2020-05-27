All apartments in Charleston County
338 Cessna Ave
Last updated April 21 2020 at 12:17 AM

338 Cessna Ave

338 Cessna Avenue · (843) 766-0261
Location

338 Cessna Avenue, Charleston County, SC 29407

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home that lives much larger than it's 1,100 square feet. This freshly painted and updated home has a huge picture window that lets in tons of natural light giving the living and dining area an open floor plan feel. The huge yard and old mature trees along with the included picnic table are perfect for entertaining or letting the kids play outside in the safe West Ashley neighborhood.

The master bedroom will accommodate a king bed and has a good sized closet. Large second bedroom with another good closet and a third small bedroom perfect for a child's room or home office or study. Tons of storage with a hall closet, linen closet, and storage above the full size washing machine. The kitchen has a newer fridge and a gas stove for the cooks. Not to mention the beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

The home has a covered car port with additional outdoor storage that houses the dryer and all your beach, river, and camping gear. The huge yard also has a storage shed on its own foundations for all your tools and mower. Great home in a great neighborhood only 10 minutes to downtown and 5 minutes to Savannah Highway and 526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Cessna Ave have any available units?
338 Cessna Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 338 Cessna Ave have?
Some of 338 Cessna Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Cessna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
338 Cessna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Cessna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 338 Cessna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston County.
Does 338 Cessna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 338 Cessna Ave offers parking.
Does 338 Cessna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Cessna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Cessna Ave have a pool?
No, 338 Cessna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 338 Cessna Ave have accessible units?
No, 338 Cessna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Cessna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Cessna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Cessna Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 338 Cessna Ave has units with air conditioning.
