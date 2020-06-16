All apartments in Boiling Springs
Find more places like 824 Willet COurt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boiling Springs, SC
/
824 Willet COurt
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

824 Willet COurt

824 Willet Court · (888) 677-9877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boiling Springs
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

824 Willet Court, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 824 Willet COurt · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful All Brick Home in Eagle Point - 3BR/2Baths with Large Bonus Loft - 1781 Square Feet - *Currently Tenant Occupied until June 31st, 2020. Please contact for advanced showings. Limit 2 Individuals per showing per social distancing guidelines*

Charming ALL brick home with many upgrades and private fenced lot. Three bedrooms 2 full baths. Spacious rooms with cathedral and tray ceilings, open bright kitchen, newer wide plank hardwood floors, supersized master bedroom closet, double vanity, split bedroom plan and bonus room. Back yard has custom concrete patio and deck. The Landing at Eagle Point community pool amenities included in rent! Newly painted within the last year.

Small pet may be considered with $500 non-refundable pet fee.

Boiling Springs Elementary
Boiling Springs Middle
Boiling Springs High School

**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit www.renthomesweethome.com and click "Apply" ** Requirements/Qualifications:

*App fees for all adults over 18, security deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) and landlord letter/ payment history printout required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4867095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Willet COurt have any available units?
824 Willet COurt has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 824 Willet COurt have?
Some of 824 Willet COurt's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Willet COurt currently offering any rent specials?
824 Willet COurt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Willet COurt pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Willet COurt is pet friendly.
Does 824 Willet COurt offer parking?
No, 824 Willet COurt does not offer parking.
Does 824 Willet COurt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Willet COurt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Willet COurt have a pool?
Yes, 824 Willet COurt has a pool.
Does 824 Willet COurt have accessible units?
No, 824 Willet COurt does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Willet COurt have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Willet COurt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Willet COurt have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Willet COurt does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 824 Willet COurt?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr
Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Similar Pages

Boiling Springs 1 BedroomsBoiling Springs 2 Bedrooms
Boiling Springs 3 BedroomsBoiling Springs Apartments with Garage
Boiling Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCEasley, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCClover, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCCherryville, NCSwannanoa, NCShelby, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity