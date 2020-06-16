824 Willet COurt

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Beautiful All Brick Home in Eagle Point - 3BR/2Baths with Large Bonus Loft - 1781 Square Feet - *Currently Tenant Occupied until June 31st, 2020. Please contact for advanced showings. Limit 2 Individuals per showing per social distancing guidelines*



Charming ALL brick home with many upgrades and private fenced lot. Three bedrooms 2 full baths. Spacious rooms with cathedral and tray ceilings, open bright kitchen, newer wide plank hardwood floors, supersized master bedroom closet, double vanity, split bedroom plan and bonus room. Back yard has custom concrete patio and deck. The Landing at Eagle Point community pool amenities included in rent! Newly painted within the last year.



Small pet may be considered with $500 non-refundable pet fee.



Boiling Springs Elementary

Boiling Springs Middle

Boiling Springs High School



**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit www.renthomesweethome.com and click "Apply" ** Requirements/Qualifications:



*App fees for all adults over 18, security deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) and landlord letter/ payment history printout required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4867095)