Berkeley County, SC
29 Montclair Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

29 Montclair Ave

29 Montclair Avenue · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

29 Montclair Avenue, Berkeley County, SC 29445
Sedgefield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Recently remodeled four bedroom, ranch style home located in the Sedgefield subdivision of Goose Creek. Hardwood floors throughout and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Backyard with a wooden privacy fence. Close to the Navy Base, interstate, and close proximity to schools.3 pets max./2 cats max.

PET POLICY:

3 pets max. allowed/2 cats allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Montclair Ave have any available units?
29 Montclair Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Montclair Ave have?
Some of 29 Montclair Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Montclair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
29 Montclair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Montclair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Montclair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 29 Montclair Ave offer parking?
No, 29 Montclair Ave does not offer parking.
Does 29 Montclair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Montclair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Montclair Ave have a pool?
No, 29 Montclair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 29 Montclair Ave have accessible units?
No, 29 Montclair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Montclair Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Montclair Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Montclair Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Montclair Ave has units with air conditioning.
