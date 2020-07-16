29 Montclair Ave

Amenities

Recently remodeled four bedroom, ranch style home located in the Sedgefield subdivision of Goose Creek. Hardwood floors throughout and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Backyard with a wooden privacy fence. Close to the Navy Base, interstate, and close proximity to schools.3 pets max./2 cats max.



PET POLICY:



3 pets max. allowed/2 cats allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program