Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator garage pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Receive one month free for a limited time! Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek. Our brand new and modern apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime location on Parris Island Gateway. Our luxury community is located near Port Royal and Downtown Beaufort and nestled between Charleston, SC and Savannah, GA. Inside your new home, you’ll find fresh interiors with white custom cabinetry and wood-style flooring. Embrace life in the Lowcountry in a community you’re proud to call home. This is where you live!