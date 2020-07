Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Beautifully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom home in Sawmill Forest- Available NOW! - This beautiful and upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood. Master suite has a large walk-in closet with an additional closet as well as a sitting area.



New HVAC with Hepa filter system and roof installed in 2015. A deck and patio make this spacious yard a great space to enjoy. Sawmill Forest offers a clubhouse and a playground. Conveniently located near the heart of Bluffton and in the highly sought after Bluffton school district.



***Property is available to be rented now to November 30th 2020.***



To schedule a tour, please call AiM at (843) 310-0417? or email info@absoluteisland.com.



We look forward to meeting with you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5177344)