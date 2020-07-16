All apartments in Beaufort County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

26 Raindrop Lane

26 Raindrop Lane · (843) 815-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26 Raindrop Lane, Beaufort County, SC 29909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 Raindrop Lane · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Furnished 3bed/2 bath with Den in Sun City! Available through December 31st! - Lovely and beautifully furnished Ibis model with wonderful lagoon views, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms plus den/office, 2 full baths, Bisque southern cabinets, Silestone counters, extended bar and more. Large master suite with tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Third bedroom furnished as study. Double sliders to enlarged screened porch where you can relax and enjoy watching the ducks and birds play in the lagoon. Available today through December 31, 2020. Rent includes landscaping, pest control and POA dues. Sun City is a gated community for adults 55+ years old.

(RLNE5895533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Raindrop Lane have any available units?
26 Raindrop Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 26 Raindrop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26 Raindrop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Raindrop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26 Raindrop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 26 Raindrop Lane offer parking?
No, 26 Raindrop Lane does not offer parking.
Does 26 Raindrop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Raindrop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Raindrop Lane have a pool?
No, 26 Raindrop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26 Raindrop Lane have accessible units?
No, 26 Raindrop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Raindrop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Raindrop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Raindrop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Raindrop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
