Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:46 PM

327 Laurens Street SW

327 Laurens St SW · (803) 349-5983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

327 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC 29801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
pool
Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Enjoy the privacy of your screened in porch overlooking the Hitchcock Woods! Storage closet located on the one end of the porch. Convenient assigned parking space right in front of the condo building. Car wash facilities and common laundry area. Also included in the monthly rent is your water, sewer, garbage and basic cable TV service! The community swimming pool use is optional at $20 per month during the season. One year lease is required. Rental is owner managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Laurens Street SW have any available units?
327 Laurens Street SW has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Laurens Street SW have?
Some of 327 Laurens Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Laurens Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
327 Laurens Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Laurens Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 327 Laurens Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does 327 Laurens Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 327 Laurens Street SW does offer parking.
Does 327 Laurens Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Laurens Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Laurens Street SW have a pool?
Yes, 327 Laurens Street SW has a pool.
Does 327 Laurens Street SW have accessible units?
No, 327 Laurens Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Laurens Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Laurens Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
