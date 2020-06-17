327 Laurens Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area parking pool

Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Enjoy the privacy of your screened in porch overlooking the Hitchcock Woods! Storage closet located on the one end of the porch. Convenient assigned parking space right in front of the condo building. Car wash facilities and common laundry area. Also included in the monthly rent is your water, sewer, garbage and basic cable TV service! The community swimming pool use is optional at $20 per month during the season. One year lease is required. Rental is owner managed.