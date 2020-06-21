Many upgrades in this ranch. Split bedrooms. Cathedral ceiling and an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with large island overlooks great room allowing this home to" live large". Walk in pantry and closets. Enlarged patio in rear yard . Gorgeous granite throughout. Master bath has separate tub/shower and double sinks. Large utility room/mud room can be entered from two car garage and laundry shoot from Master makes life easier. Common living rooms have no carpet! Neighborhood pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 192 Sierra Lane have any available units?
192 Sierra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aiken, SC.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 192 Sierra Lane have?
Some of 192 Sierra Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Sierra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
192 Sierra Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.