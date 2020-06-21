192 Sierra Lane

Amenities

Many upgrades in this ranch. Split bedrooms. Cathedral ceiling and an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with large island overlooks great room allowing this home to" live large". Walk in pantry and closets. Enlarged patio in rear yard . Gorgeous granite throughout. Master bath has separate tub/shower and double sinks. Large utility room/mud room can be entered from two car garage and laundry shoot from Master makes life easier. Common living rooms have no carpet! Neighborhood pool.