Tidy office building located on a corner lot in downtown Aiken. Formerly a dental office, this building could be adapted to several professional or medical uses. Layout consists of waiting room, reception desk/office, 1/2 bath, 3 offices with sinks, kitchen area, small 4th office or storage/supply room/copier room. Excellent downtown location in the CBD Walkability to all area shops, restaurants, and many other amenities. Well-maintained and attractive. Street parking.