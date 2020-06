Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome on the south side of Aiken. Home features fully equipped kitchen, comfortably furnished living/dining area, sunroom that can also be used as an office, large master suite. Fenced backyard is beautifully landscaped with patio with comfortable outdoor furniture. Off street parking for 2 automobiles, one under carport. Rent includes all utilities (with $150 cap on power) including cable & internet. Non-smoking home. Can be rented long-term or short-term.