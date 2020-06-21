All apartments in Aiken
Last updated June 18 2020

11 The Corners Drive

Location

11 The Cors, Aiken, SC 29803

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Aiken condo with large patio! - This charming attached condo offers a large exterior patio and two parking spaces on the exterior. Inside the home, it features a living room with fireplace and tons of natural light. Both Bedrooms and Full baths include carpeting. HOA takes care of landscaping, water, and trash pickup. Pets are allowed but subject to approval by the owner with pet deposit.

Credit Requirements:
- Minimum 550 Credit Score Required
- Scores between 550-599- Double Deposit Required
- Scores 600 or Above- Single Deposit Required
- Co-Signers can be used for income only
- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.

If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule

(RLNE5852730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

