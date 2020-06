Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is your new home! Upscale condo development located in downtown area. Approx. 950 square feet with high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Updated kitchen with bar area. There is room for a large dining table as well as many any pieces of living room furniture. Bathroom is large with a lovely tile ceiling. The large master bedroom also contains a laundry area and large walk in closet There is assigned parking outside the front door of the building. The lease is for a year. Applicants will pay $34.95 for application fee. It is close to train station, interstate highway, and less than 20 minutes to the Providence airport. Make this your home!

No smoking and no pets.