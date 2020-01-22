96 Third Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY & AUGUST: Beautifully renovated and well appointed home in Newport's Historic Point Neighborhood. Rich hardwood flooring throughout, the first floor features a living room, dining room, contemporary kitchen, half bath and office space. Upstairs boats a master bedroom with an attached dressing room/sitting area and a full bath across the hall. There is also a second bedroom with en suite bath. Stunning outdoor space with gardens and patio- perfect for dining al fresco!