Last updated January 22 2020 at 10:37 PM

96 Third Street

96 3rd Street · (401) 808-9334
Location

96 3rd Street, Newport, RI 02840
The Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY & AUGUST: Beautifully renovated and well appointed home in Newport's Historic Point Neighborhood. Rich hardwood flooring throughout, the first floor features a living room, dining room, contemporary kitchen, half bath and office space. Upstairs boats a master bedroom with an attached dressing room/sitting area and a full bath across the hall. There is also a second bedroom with en suite bath. Stunning outdoor space with gardens and patio- perfect for dining al fresco!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Third Street have any available units?
96 Third Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 Third Street have?
Some of 96 Third Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 Third Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Third Street pet-friendly?
No, 96 Third Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 96 Third Street offer parking?
No, 96 Third Street does not offer parking.
Does 96 Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Third Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Third Street have a pool?
No, 96 Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 96 Third Street have accessible units?
No, 96 Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Third Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Third Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Third Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Third Street does not have units with air conditioning.
