Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! This beautifully renovated home is available 9/1/2020 till 6/30/2021, and features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fully furnished, central air, hardwoods throughout, one car garage, plus parking for 3 cars. Walk to the Cliff Walk, First Beach, and Memorial Blvd. Within minutes to the Naval War College, shops, restaurants and downtown Newport! Please note, there is an additional $1,000 fee per month for utilities.