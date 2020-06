Amenities

WINTER RENTAL - AVAILABLE SEPT 1,2020 - JUNE 30,2021 @ $1900/mo.

Beautifully renovated, condo in the heart of Newport. Winter rental in Grey Gables. Lots of natural light, Spacious Living room, New eat-in kitchen and new bath, 2 generous sized bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, 2 assigned parking places, laundry in building, Grey Gables is conveniently located in the middle of the 5th Ward. Walk to shopping, dining, harbor and yacht clubs.