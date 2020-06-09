All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 5 Touro Park West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
5 Touro Park West
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:25 PM

5 Touro Park West

5 Touro Park Street West · (401) 808-9334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI 02840
Historic Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 5700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail. Furnished and beautifully curated, it features a grand 3-story staircase, 11-foot ceilings, 4 French marble fireplaces, library, and gracious rooms both for entertaining and cozy, relaxed living. The second and third floors contain 7 bedrooms, 5½ updated baths, laundry room, with inviting 2nd floor hall overlooking Touro Park through Palladian windows. The bright kitchen is spacious and fully appointed with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, 2 gas Miele ovens, 2 dishwashers and a Thermador 5-burner gas stove. Separate butler’s pantry with wine refrigerator. The adjoining family room features a TV and small office. 4 New TVs, and 4 more TV hook-ups. Cox cable and Wi-Fi.
Rare multi car off-street parking and a garage, 2 patios, sunny porch.
Updated mechanicals, Gas heat and AC. Landscaping is in progress on this lovely 0.38 (acre) lot.
This is truly a gorgeous and luxurious rental - right on Historic Hill. Rented for June, available July & August. Winter rate available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Touro Park West have any available units?
5 Touro Park West has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Touro Park West have?
Some of 5 Touro Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Touro Park West currently offering any rent specials?
5 Touro Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Touro Park West pet-friendly?
No, 5 Touro Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 5 Touro Park West offer parking?
Yes, 5 Touro Park West does offer parking.
Does 5 Touro Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Touro Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Touro Park West have a pool?
No, 5 Touro Park West does not have a pool.
Does 5 Touro Park West have accessible units?
No, 5 Touro Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Touro Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Touro Park West has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Touro Park West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Touro Park West has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Touro Park West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity