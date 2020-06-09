5 Touro Park West

Amenities

Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail. Furnished and beautifully curated, it features a grand 3-story staircase, 11-foot ceilings, 4 French marble fireplaces, library, and gracious rooms both for entertaining and cozy, relaxed living. The second and third floors contain 7 bedrooms, 5½ updated baths, laundry room, with inviting 2nd floor hall overlooking Touro Park through Palladian windows. The bright kitchen is spacious and fully appointed with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, 2 gas Miele ovens, 2 dishwashers and a Thermador 5-burner gas stove. Separate butler’s pantry with wine refrigerator. The adjoining family room features a TV and small office. 4 New TVs, and 4 more TV hook-ups. Cox cable and Wi-Fi.

Rare multi car off-street parking and a garage, 2 patios, sunny porch.

Updated mechanicals, Gas heat and AC. Landscaping is in progress on this lovely 0.38 (acre) lot.

This is truly a gorgeous and luxurious rental - right on Historic Hill. Rented for June, available July & August. Winter rate available upon request.