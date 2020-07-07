All apartments in Newport
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

46 Church Street

46 Church Street · (401) 808-9334
Location

46 Church Street, Newport, RI 02840
Downtown Newport

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: $12,500/week! Welcome to the Trinity House. Newport’s newest premier short-term luxury rental. This brand-new home was built thoughtfully for today’s savvy traveler. Fully outfitted with all amenities, this sprawling home offers five large bedrooms, all with full en-suite baths. The first floor offers an open flow kitchen-dining-living space; with refinished original 200 year old hardwood flooring throughout. This kitchen features a hand-hammered copper sink, a custom antique wood island, stainless steel appliances and more. Also, on the first floor, there are two suites, a laundry room, plus a half bath. The second floor features yet another open flow kitchen-dining-living space, along with a 2nd laundry room, a 2nd half bath and 2 more suites. Venture up the wide, graceful staircase to the penthouse level, where there is a sun-filled entertainment space featuring Sonos wireless sound system, large flat screen TV, and a well equip wet bar which leads out to stunning rooftop deck with unparalleled sunset views of the harbor. Each level of this spectacular home has a a private deck or terrace and a gas fireplace-- plus, all of the walls are adorned with wonderful photography and paintings created by local artists. You will love living in downtown Newport, across from Trinity Church, Queen Anne Square and all of Newport’s exciting attractions. Sorry, absolutely no pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Church Street have any available units?
46 Church Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Church Street have?
Some of 46 Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
46 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 46 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 46 Church Street offer parking?
No, 46 Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 46 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Church Street have a pool?
No, 46 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 46 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 46 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
