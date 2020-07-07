46 Church Street

Amenities

WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: $12,500/week! Welcome to the Trinity House. Newport’s newest premier short-term luxury rental. This brand-new home was built thoughtfully for today’s savvy traveler. Fully outfitted with all amenities, this sprawling home offers five large bedrooms, all with full en-suite baths. The first floor offers an open flow kitchen-dining-living space; with refinished original 200 year old hardwood flooring throughout. This kitchen features a hand-hammered copper sink, a custom antique wood island, stainless steel appliances and more. Also, on the first floor, there are two suites, a laundry room, plus a half bath. The second floor features yet another open flow kitchen-dining-living space, along with a 2nd laundry room, a 2nd half bath and 2 more suites. Venture up the wide, graceful staircase to the penthouse level, where there is a sun-filled entertainment space featuring Sonos wireless sound system, large flat screen TV, and a well equip wet bar which leads out to stunning rooftop deck with unparalleled sunset views of the harbor. Each level of this spectacular home has a a private deck or terrace and a gas fireplace-- plus, all of the walls are adorned with wonderful photography and paintings created by local artists. You will love living in downtown Newport, across from Trinity Church, Queen Anne Square and all of Newport’s exciting attractions. Sorry, absolutely no pets will be considered.