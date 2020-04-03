45 Ayrault Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Naval War College favorite. Available Fall 2020 through May 2021. This two-bedroom condo, located in the Carriage House at "Heartsease," features a newly renovated kitchen and updated baths, in-unit laundry room, a living room with a fireplace, dining room, private terrace and two off-street parking spots. You can't beat the excellent central location. Comfortably furnished and within easy access to Broadway, Bellevue Avenue and the Navy base, this is the place to call home this winter!