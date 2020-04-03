All apartments in Newport
45 Ayrault Street

45 Ayrault Street · (401) 451-1878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Ayrault Street, Newport, RI 02840
Kay-Catherine

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C3 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Naval War College favorite. Available Fall 2020 through May 2021. This two-bedroom condo, located in the Carriage House at "Heartsease," features a newly renovated kitchen and updated baths, in-unit laundry room, a living room with a fireplace, dining room, private terrace and two off-street parking spots. You can't beat the excellent central location. Comfortably furnished and within easy access to Broadway, Bellevue Avenue and the Navy base, this is the place to call home this winter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Ayrault Street have any available units?
45 Ayrault Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Ayrault Street have?
Some of 45 Ayrault Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Ayrault Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Ayrault Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Ayrault Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Ayrault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 45 Ayrault Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 Ayrault Street does offer parking.
Does 45 Ayrault Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Ayrault Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Ayrault Street have a pool?
No, 45 Ayrault Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Ayrault Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Ayrault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Ayrault Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Ayrault Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Ayrault Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Ayrault Street does not have units with air conditioning.
