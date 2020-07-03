All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 427 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
427 Spring Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

427 Spring Street

427 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

427 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840
Harbor-Lower Thames

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SALVE - WINTER RENTAL ---UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Affordable 2nd floor 3 bedroom unit on Spring Street - 5 min walk to downtown and minutes from Bellevue and Salve. Laundry in building. Nice shared fenced outside space. Storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Spring Street have any available units?
427 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, RI.
What amenities does 427 Spring Street have?
Some of 427 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 427 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 427 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 427 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 427 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 427 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 427 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 427 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport Apartments with GaragesNewport Apartments with Parking
Newport Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MANorwich, CTNorwood, MA
Franklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RI
Braintree Town, MAGroton, CTPlymouth, MANew Bedford, MAMilton, MANewport East, RIAttleboro, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music