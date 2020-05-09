397 GIBBS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Desirable Kay/Catherine Estate Area- renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the "Carrington House " Condominium Complex. The Second floor unit has an updated kitchen white quartz counters , new appliances and vented gas stove for cooking. Open Living room/ dining area with large bay windows. High ceilings and great light through out the unit. Master Bedroom has water views and private bath/shower. Large second bedroom and renovated bath room with tile and laundry area tucked in off the bath room. Dedicated personal out door space for the unit which you may choose. Grills are allowed. Perfect Central Location. Steps to Easton's Beach, The Cliff Walk, Bellevue Ave restaurants and shops yet easy off the island. Minutes to the Naval Base as well. Private wooded lot on 2 acres. 2 Designated parking spaces. Unfurnished/Annual Lease. Available July 1, 2020