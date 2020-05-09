All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 397 GIBBS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
397 GIBBS Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:59 AM

397 GIBBS Avenue

397 Gibbs Avenue · (401) 848-6750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

397 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Old Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Desirable Kay/Catherine Estate Area- renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the "Carrington House " Condominium Complex. The Second floor unit has an updated kitchen white quartz counters , new appliances and vented gas stove for cooking. Open Living room/ dining area with large bay windows. High ceilings and great light through out the unit. Master Bedroom has water views and private bath/shower. Large second bedroom and renovated bath room with tile and laundry area tucked in off the bath room. Dedicated personal out door space for the unit which you may choose. Grills are allowed. Perfect Central Location. Steps to Easton's Beach, The Cliff Walk, Bellevue Ave restaurants and shops yet easy off the island. Minutes to the Naval Base as well. Private wooded lot on 2 acres. 2 Designated parking spaces. Unfurnished/Annual Lease. Available July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 GIBBS Avenue have any available units?
397 GIBBS Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 397 GIBBS Avenue have?
Some of 397 GIBBS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 GIBBS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
397 GIBBS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 GIBBS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 397 GIBBS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 397 GIBBS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 397 GIBBS Avenue does offer parking.
Does 397 GIBBS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 397 GIBBS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 GIBBS Avenue have a pool?
No, 397 GIBBS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 397 GIBBS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 397 GIBBS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 397 GIBBS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 GIBBS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 397 GIBBS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 397 GIBBS Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 397 GIBBS Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity