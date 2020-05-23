328 Bellevue Avenue

Amenities

"Snug Harbor,” is one of the most iconic and beautiful mansions in Newport. Located on famed Bellevue Avenue, this elegant residence is sited on a prominent lot of nearly 2 acres on one of the most architecturally significant streets in the world. This Queen Anne style estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was designed by the renowned architectural firm of William Appleton Potter & Robert H. Robertson. Also known as “The Charles H. Baldwin House,” the “summer cottage” was commissioned in 1877, and is featured in many important publications on architectural history. The home is a rare combination of traditional craftsmanship with modern amenities and an impressive square footage with an open floor plan. Sub-Zero appliances, central air conditioning and modern bathrooms with radiant heated floors complement the original marble and tiled fireplaces, grand oak staircase and great hall. French doors lead to the brick and stone piazza and an expansive backyard. A gunite swimming pool, clay tennis court, lush lawns and idyllic English gardens complete the private gated grounds.