Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:15 AM

328 Bellevue Avenue

328 Bellevue Avenue · (401) 864-8830
Location

328 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$75,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6929 sqft

Amenities

"Snug Harbor,” is one of the most iconic and beautiful mansions in Newport. Located on famed Bellevue Avenue, this elegant residence is sited on a prominent lot of nearly 2 acres on one of the most architecturally significant streets in the world. This Queen Anne style estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was designed by the renowned architectural firm of William Appleton Potter & Robert H. Robertson. Also known as “The Charles H. Baldwin House,” the “summer cottage” was commissioned in 1877, and is featured in many important publications on architectural history. The home is a rare combination of traditional craftsmanship with modern amenities and an impressive square footage with an open floor plan. Sub-Zero appliances, central air conditioning and modern bathrooms with radiant heated floors complement the original marble and tiled fireplaces, grand oak staircase and great hall. French doors lead to the brick and stone piazza and an expansive backyard. A gunite swimming pool, clay tennis court, lush lawns and idyllic English gardens complete the private gated grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Bellevue Avenue have any available units?
328 Bellevue Avenue has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 Bellevue Avenue have?
Some of 328 Bellevue Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Bellevue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
328 Bellevue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Bellevue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 328 Bellevue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 328 Bellevue Avenue offer parking?
No, 328 Bellevue Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 328 Bellevue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Bellevue Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Bellevue Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 328 Bellevue Avenue has a pool.
Does 328 Bellevue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 328 Bellevue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Bellevue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Bellevue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Bellevue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 Bellevue Avenue has units with air conditioning.
