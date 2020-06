Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace some paid utils microwave furnished

JULY and AUGUST Rental $5K per month (utilities included). WINTER rental $1550 (utilities not included).

This tidy 2 bedroom & 1 bath newly renovated FULLY FURNISHED loft has distant water views and is located on Lee's Wharf. Only steps from Thames Street, nearby shops and restaurants are all right here for you to explore and enjoy. Small dog considered, thank you.