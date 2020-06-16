29 Dennison Street

Amenities

This apartment is located only steps away from Downtown Newport right off of Thames Street, with water views from your front steps. Large open living room leaves the tenant with limitless design options. In addition to the one bedroom there is also a small room that can be utilized as a walk in closet, or office. This is an owner occupied building, that includes a shared driveway used by the owner when he is in town. There is no washer and dryer in the building, but one can be added for an addition $75 a month. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat is electric); water/sewer is included. Available immediately for a yearly lease.