Newport, RI
29 Dennison Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

29 Dennison Street

29 Dennison Street · No Longer Available
Location

29 Dennison Street, Newport, RI 02840
Harbor-Lower Thames

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This apartment is located only steps away from Downtown Newport right off of Thames Street, with water views from your front steps. Large open living room leaves the tenant with limitless design options. In addition to the one bedroom there is also a small room that can be utilized as a walk in closet, or office. This is an owner occupied building, that includes a shared driveway used by the owner when he is in town. There is no washer and dryer in the building, but one can be added for an addition $75 a month. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat is electric); water/sewer is included. Available immediately for a yearly lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Dennison Street have any available units?
29 Dennison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, RI.
Is 29 Dennison Street currently offering any rent specials?
29 Dennison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Dennison Street pet-friendly?
No, 29 Dennison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 29 Dennison Street offer parking?
No, 29 Dennison Street does not offer parking.
Does 29 Dennison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Dennison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Dennison Street have a pool?
No, 29 Dennison Street does not have a pool.
Does 29 Dennison Street have accessible units?
No, 29 Dennison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Dennison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Dennison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Dennison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Dennison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
