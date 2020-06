Amenities

Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area. Hardwood floors throughout just freshly sanded. Very efficient to run with a new high efficiency gas heating system and replacement windows. Separate laundry. One off street parking. Fenced yard. Easy on and off the Island. Close to the Naval Base. Walk to the Broadway shops and restaurants.