Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Meticulous first floor apartment available for a yearly lease! Conveniently located off of Broadway & within walking distance to downtown Newport attractions. This apartment boasts hardwood floors & large windows that provide tons of natural light. It also comes with an assigned off-street parking space, shared backyard & front porch area. Water & sewer included in rent! Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis.