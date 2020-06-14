All apartments in Newport
22 Gould Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

22 Gould Street

22 Gould Street · (401) 608-2906
Location

22 Gould Street, Newport, RI 02840
Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home located just off of trendy Broadway and one mile to Naval Station Newport. Lots of period detail including hardwood floors, bulls-eye moldings, gingerbread trim. Living room, dining room, den, kitchen, pantry/laundry room and half bath are on the first floor. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Wonderfully cared for, maintained and updated. The driveway can accommodate 2-3 cars. Enjoy evenings and weekends on your deck or in the yard. Extra storage in the unfinished basement and shed. Washer and dryer located on the first floor conveniently off of the kitchen. Gas powered high efficiency heating system and blown in insulation make for affordable heating. This home is conveniently located so that it's an easy walk to Broadway, Thames, and the harbor; a quick bike ride to the beach; and easy access to Newport Bridge. A short walk, bike or drive to Naval Station Newport. No pets/no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Gould Street have any available units?
22 Gould Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Gould Street have?
Some of 22 Gould Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Gould Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Gould Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Gould Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 Gould Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 22 Gould Street offer parking?
No, 22 Gould Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 Gould Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Gould Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Gould Street have a pool?
No, 22 Gould Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Gould Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Gould Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Gould Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Gould Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Gould Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Gould Street does not have units with air conditioning.
