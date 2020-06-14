22 Gould Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home located just off of trendy Broadway and one mile to Naval Station Newport. Lots of period detail including hardwood floors, bulls-eye moldings, gingerbread trim. Living room, dining room, den, kitchen, pantry/laundry room and half bath are on the first floor. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Wonderfully cared for, maintained and updated. The driveway can accommodate 2-3 cars. Enjoy evenings and weekends on your deck or in the yard. Extra storage in the unfinished basement and shed. Washer and dryer located on the first floor conveniently off of the kitchen. Gas powered high efficiency heating system and blown in insulation make for affordable heating. This home is conveniently located so that it's an easy walk to Broadway, Thames, and the harbor; a quick bike ride to the beach; and easy access to Newport Bridge. A short walk, bike or drive to Naval Station Newport. No pets/no smokers.