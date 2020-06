Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly furnished

Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight. This apartment comes fully furnished and is available August 1 through May 15 or May 31, 2021. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat is electric); water/sewer is included. Pets considered with approval.