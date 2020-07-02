All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 15 Harrington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
15 Harrington Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

15 Harrington Street

15 Harrington Street · (401) 640-0807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15 Harrington Street, Newport, RI 02840
Harbor-Lower Thames

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$25,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This is an ideal spot for a perfect summer vacation in Newport. Located just off Thames Street, Harrington Place is a picturesque refuge in the middle of it all. All attractions, restaurants, nightlife, beaches -- all at your fingertips. Park your car in the off-street parking and enjoy the city by foot. This remarkably stylish home offers four immaculate and refreshing levels of living. Open-concept living room with gas fireplace, beautiful dining area and granite and stainless eat-in kitchen. Many artful details such as chandeliers, mirrors, lots of designer details and wonderful touches . Three bedrooms, all with en suite baths. Enjoy two outdoor spaces, a balcony off the kitchen (with grill, seating and table) and another balcony off the fourth floor master bedroom. There's an additional den space on the first floor if you need extra room. You must see this stylish summer rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Harrington Street have any available units?
15 Harrington Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Harrington Street have?
Some of 15 Harrington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Harrington Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Harrington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Harrington Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Harrington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 15 Harrington Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Harrington Street offers parking.
Does 15 Harrington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Harrington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Harrington Street have a pool?
No, 15 Harrington Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Harrington Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Harrington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Harrington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Harrington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Harrington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Harrington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15 Harrington Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport Apartments with GaragesNewport Apartments with Parking
Newport Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MANorwich, CTNorwood, MA
Franklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RI
Braintree Town, MAGroton, CTPlymouth, MANew Bedford, MAMilton, MANewport East, RIAttleboro, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity