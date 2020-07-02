15 Harrington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This is an ideal spot for a perfect summer vacation in Newport. Located just off Thames Street, Harrington Place is a picturesque refuge in the middle of it all. All attractions, restaurants, nightlife, beaches -- all at your fingertips. Park your car in the off-street parking and enjoy the city by foot. This remarkably stylish home offers four immaculate and refreshing levels of living. Open-concept living room with gas fireplace, beautiful dining area and granite and stainless eat-in kitchen. Many artful details such as chandeliers, mirrors, lots of designer details and wonderful touches . Three bedrooms, all with en suite baths. Enjoy two outdoor spaces, a balcony off the kitchen (with grill, seating and table) and another balcony off the fourth floor master bedroom. There's an additional den space on the first floor if you need extra room. You must see this stylish summer rental.