Newport, RI
132 Evarts Street
132 Evarts Street

132 Evarts Street · (401) 430-0856
Location

132 Evarts Street, Newport, RI 02840
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious, renovated FULLY FURNISHED duplex that really lives like a single family home. As you enter through the front door, you'll find the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, complete with breakfast nook and island for kitchen prep space. Stepping down from the kitchen, the floor plan flows to the family room, into the bedrooms, which are all on one level! 2 of the bedrooms have an option to connect via a doorway. There's a spacious bathroom in the hall in close proximity to the bedrooms. The master bedroom has an expansive, beautiful ensuite bathroom. Tenants have exclusive use of the fully fenced backyard, and basement, with 2 access points from this unit. With 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this rental is expansive! There is an additional office or den on the lower level. Hardwood and ceramic flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Stackable Washer/Dryer Provided, located on the main level. Conveniently located close to the Naval Base and Broadway, with a park just across the street. Water + Sewer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Evarts Street have any available units?
132 Evarts Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Evarts Street have?
Some of 132 Evarts Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Evarts Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 Evarts Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Evarts Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 Evarts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 132 Evarts Street offer parking?
No, 132 Evarts Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 Evarts Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Evarts Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Evarts Street have a pool?
No, 132 Evarts Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 Evarts Street have accessible units?
No, 132 Evarts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Evarts Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Evarts Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Evarts Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Evarts Street does not have units with air conditioning.
