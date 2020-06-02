132 Evarts Street

Amenities

Spacious, renovated FULLY FURNISHED duplex that really lives like a single family home. As you enter through the front door, you'll find the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, complete with breakfast nook and island for kitchen prep space. Stepping down from the kitchen, the floor plan flows to the family room, into the bedrooms, which are all on one level! 2 of the bedrooms have an option to connect via a doorway. There's a spacious bathroom in the hall in close proximity to the bedrooms. The master bedroom has an expansive, beautiful ensuite bathroom. Tenants have exclusive use of the fully fenced backyard, and basement, with 2 access points from this unit. With 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this rental is expansive! There is an additional office or den on the lower level. Hardwood and ceramic flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Stackable Washer/Dryer Provided, located on the main level. Conveniently located close to the Naval Base and Broadway, with a park just across the street. Water + Sewer included!