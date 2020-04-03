All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 11 Willow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
11 Willow Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

11 Willow Street

11 Willow Street · (401) 714-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

11 Willow Street, Newport, RI 02840
The Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Luxe 2019-20 rental with water views! This fully renovated, splendid luxury loft is the 'ultimate hideout' in the coveted 'Point' section of Newport. Its high style is matched with an uber-comfortable & elegant 4-bed 3-bath triplex floor plan. This modern loft boasts cathedral ceilings, gorgeous hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, expansive windows allowing in copious amounts of natural light. Every aspect is brand new and thoughtfully designed. Rental rate is inclusive of water and wifi, plus it comes equip with Apple TV for your convenience. A modern masterpiece situated in a beautifully converted brick school house with astounding views, this home is tucked just off the heart and bustle of America’s Cup Avenue and just a few blocks from the harbor and the vibrant Newport Shipyard. The Point is a vibrant neighborhood to fishermen and diplomats alike. Listen to its churches' bells and the sweet little train whistles, just a part of the bliss of your surroundings. Its a quick stroll into town or kick back at Storer Park or Gurneys and catch the sunset over the Pell Bridge. Chill out in ultimate style for either an August or September 2019 start thru May 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Willow Street have any available units?
11 Willow Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Willow Street have?
Some of 11 Willow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 11 Willow Street offer parking?
No, 11 Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Willow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 11 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Willow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11 Willow Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity