11 Willow Street

Luxe 2019-20 rental with water views! This fully renovated, splendid luxury loft is the 'ultimate hideout' in the coveted 'Point' section of Newport. Its high style is matched with an uber-comfortable & elegant 4-bed 3-bath triplex floor plan. This modern loft boasts cathedral ceilings, gorgeous hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, expansive windows allowing in copious amounts of natural light. Every aspect is brand new and thoughtfully designed. Rental rate is inclusive of water and wifi, plus it comes equip with Apple TV for your convenience. A modern masterpiece situated in a beautifully converted brick school house with astounding views, this home is tucked just off the heart and bustle of America’s Cup Avenue and just a few blocks from the harbor and the vibrant Newport Shipyard. The Point is a vibrant neighborhood to fishermen and diplomats alike. Listen to its churches' bells and the sweet little train whistles, just a part of the bliss of your surroundings. Its a quick stroll into town or kick back at Storer Park or Gurneys and catch the sunset over the Pell Bridge. Chill out in ultimate style for either an August or September 2019 start thru May 2020.