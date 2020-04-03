All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 102 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
102 Broadway
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

102 Broadway

102 Broadway · (401) 529-9275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

102 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840
Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Mint condition mid-town condominium available for rent winter 2020-21! This gorgeous rental is available from early September 2020 until late May 2021, and is now available to students for the first time! This rental’s laundry list of attractive features includes TWO FULL BATHS, a ROOF-DECK, OFF STREET PARKING, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, updated kitchen with GRANITE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES, and more. With a Zillow walking score of 78, you’ll be in the heart of the trendy South Broadway district, replete with popular bars, restaurants, and attractions. Stylish and cozy, this rental is the perfect place to hang your hat next winter. Call or text today for a showing - same day showings are often possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Broadway have any available units?
102 Broadway has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Broadway have?
Some of 102 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
102 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 102 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 102 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 102 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 102 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Broadway have a pool?
No, 102 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 102 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 102 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity