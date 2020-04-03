102 Broadway

Amenities

Mint condition mid-town condominium available for rent winter 2020-21! This gorgeous rental is available from early September 2020 until late May 2021, and is now available to students for the first time! This rental’s laundry list of attractive features includes TWO FULL BATHS, a ROOF-DECK, OFF STREET PARKING, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, updated kitchen with GRANITE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES, and more. With a Zillow walking score of 78, you’ll be in the heart of the trendy South Broadway district, replete with popular bars, restaurants, and attractions. Stylish and cozy, this rental is the perfect place to hang your hat next winter. Call or text today for a showing - same day showings are often possible.