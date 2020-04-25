All apartments in Newport East
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:22 AM

1304 Fairway Drive

1304 Fairway Drive · (401) 338-3771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Newport East
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI 02842
Downtown Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed. This three story town house style condo is a private, bright end unit with gorgeous southern exposure and west facing sunsets from the living room & deck. Freshly painted throughout, new screen door & front door, new windows & French doors, new lighting fixtures, hardwoods have been sanded and refinished, new custom drapery, new tiled master en suite, new closet doors, and refurbished deck! Updated kitchen with new wall mounted convection microwave. This is an upside down condo with the kitchen, breakfast nook, living room, and powder room on the second floor. The first floor consists of two bedrooms, two full baths, laundry room, and plenty of additional closet space. The third floor is the complete loft-like third bedroom (does not have a door). Includes towels and linens. Prefer no pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Fairway Drive have any available units?
1304 Fairway Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1304 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 1304 Fairway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Fairway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 1304 Fairway Drive offer parking?
No, 1304 Fairway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 Fairway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 1304 Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1304 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Fairway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Fairway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
