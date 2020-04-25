1304 Fairway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed. This three story town house style condo is a private, bright end unit with gorgeous southern exposure and west facing sunsets from the living room & deck. Freshly painted throughout, new screen door & front door, new windows & French doors, new lighting fixtures, hardwoods have been sanded and refinished, new custom drapery, new tiled master en suite, new closet doors, and refurbished deck! Updated kitchen with new wall mounted convection microwave. This is an upside down condo with the kitchen, breakfast nook, living room, and powder room on the second floor. The first floor consists of two bedrooms, two full baths, laundry room, and plenty of additional closet space. The third floor is the complete loft-like third bedroom (does not have a door). Includes towels and linens. Prefer no pets, please.