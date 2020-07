Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom & 3.5 bathroom home available for rent . Home is on 2 acres of property facing a large pond. Updated kitchen with professional stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Custom cabinetry and large over-sized island. Custom built breakfast nook with great natural lighting. Central Air. Excellent preschool and public schools. Large front and backyard for children to play. Great home for the whole family to enjoy. Easy highway access, yet located on a quiet low traffic area of island. Short drive to Newport Navy Base. Beautiful home kept in immaculate condition.