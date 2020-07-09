All apartments in Kent County
Kent County, RI
37 Fairview Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

37 Fairview Ave

37 Fairview Avenue · (833) 495-4663
Location

37 Fairview Avenue, Kent County, RI 02893

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2950 · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rent to own our completely move-in ready home that must be seen to believe! The modern kitchen provides a marble island, matching countertops, farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. Boasting 4-bedrooms, 2.5 baths (including a remodeled full bathroom with marble and glass enclosed shower), two living areas, sparkling hardwoods, new triple-paned windows, functional office/library, bright sunroom, unique cobblestone-turret, attic hideaway, lower level workshop, 4 new ductless AC units, and a wine cellar opportunity all provide pleasure/fun for every lifestyle. Also has a brand new roof! This is the perfect home for a deserving buyer with a meaningful down payment.

Call 833-495-4663 x813 for more information

(RLNE5896830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Fairview Ave have any available units?
37 Fairview Ave has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 37 Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
37 Fairview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Fairview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 37 Fairview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent County.
Does 37 Fairview Ave offer parking?
No, 37 Fairview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 37 Fairview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Fairview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Fairview Ave have a pool?
No, 37 Fairview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 37 Fairview Ave have accessible units?
No, 37 Fairview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Fairview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Fairview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Fairview Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Fairview Ave has units with air conditioning.
