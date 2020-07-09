All apartments in Kent County
1495 Middle Road
1495 Middle Road

1495 Middle Road · No Longer Available
Location

1495 Middle Road, Kent County, RI 02818

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Would you like your rent a little Goddard Park? Set on over 3 pristine acres, enjoy this 2+bedroom, 2 full bath sun filled open concept home. Nicely appointed, the home features a granite kitchen and center island, teak hardwood flooring throughout, a 2-car heated garage, central air and central vacuum, a full backup generator, and an amazing amount of storage. Enjoy the sunshine all day from the southern facing French doors to one of the four decks. This home has town water and a 3 bedroom septic system. Available September 1 2020, landlord would be open to a winter or yearly rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1495 Middle Road have any available units?
1495 Middle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent County, RI.
What amenities does 1495 Middle Road have?
Some of 1495 Middle Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1495 Middle Road currently offering any rent specials?
1495 Middle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1495 Middle Road pet-friendly?
No, 1495 Middle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent County.
Does 1495 Middle Road offer parking?
Yes, 1495 Middle Road offers parking.
Does 1495 Middle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1495 Middle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1495 Middle Road have a pool?
No, 1495 Middle Road does not have a pool.
Does 1495 Middle Road have accessible units?
No, 1495 Middle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1495 Middle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1495 Middle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1495 Middle Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1495 Middle Road has units with air conditioning.
