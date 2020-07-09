1495 Middle Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Would you like your rent a little Goddard Park? Set on over 3 pristine acres, enjoy this 2+bedroom, 2 full bath sun filled open concept home. Nicely appointed, the home features a granite kitchen and center island, teak hardwood flooring throughout, a 2-car heated garage, central air and central vacuum, a full backup generator, and an amazing amount of storage. Enjoy the sunshine all day from the southern facing French doors to one of the four decks. This home has town water and a 3 bedroom septic system. Available September 1 2020, landlord would be open to a winter or yearly rental.