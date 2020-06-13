Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

44 Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI with balcony

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
114 Worcester Avenue
114 Worcester Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Welcome home to 114 Worcester Ave! A rare opportunity to rent one side of this beautifully maintained Duplex.
Results within 1 mile of East Providence

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper South Providence
1 Unit Available
40 Point St Unit 14
40 Point Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! UNDERGRADS ACCEPTED! PARKING: $220/MONTH UTILITIES: INCLUDED!! (Tenant pays electricity) PET FEE: $35/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER Apartment Features Dishwasher Ice Maker Stainless Steel Appliances Island Kitchen Eat-in

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
386 Lloyd Ave
386 Lloyd Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
386 Lloyd Ave Unit 1 Providence RI 02906 Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here: https://www.youtube.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
104 John Street
104 John Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! BRAND NEW, high end 3 bedroom town house in the heart of the East Side. Hardwood floors throughout, new kitchens and bathrooms with ss appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
54 Blanding Avenue
54 Blanding Avenue, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1932 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent for the 2020 School Year. Beautiful home has been completely renovated, has gorgeous water views and is furnished for your convenience.
Results within 5 miles of East Providence
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Providence
31 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,770
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 Park Row W Unit 23
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand Community room

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Benefit Street
12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Wanskuck
1 Unit Available
124 Dante Street
124 Dante Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Bright and sunny first floor apartment with 3 beds and 1 bath. Home features front porch, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout , generous sized bedrooms, large kitchen/dining room, brand new bathroom and fresh paint.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hope
1 Unit Available
1032 Hope Street
1032 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic, renovated 2nd floor 3 bedroom with double living room or living, dining room combination perfectly located directly across from Blackstone Boulevard park, Features include beautiful new kitchen and bath, covered porch overlooking park, 2

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
160 Brook Street
160 Brook Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
Gorgeous duplex! Exceptionally large living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace. The kitchen features cathedral ceilings, a center island with granite counters, double oven, range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eden Park
1 Unit Available
184 Aqueduct Road
184 Aqueduct Road, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Impeccable second floor 2 bedroom available June 1st! Gleaming hardwoods throughout, large master bedroom, garage space, storage in basement, washer/dryer hookups and porch in backyard. Convenient to Garden City and routes 37, 295, 95 and route 10.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
265 Benefit Street
265 Benefit, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
265 Benefit (Athenaeum Row #5) is one of the most prestigious addresses on the East Side of Providence.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
90 Harborview Drive
90 Harborview Drive, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
62 Tucker Street
62 Tucker Street, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and thoroughly renovated three bedroom apartment in Saylesville. Featuring hardwood floors, new higher end kitchen, new bath, private porch, and much more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North Seekonk
1 Unit Available
180 Read Street
180 Read Street, Bristol County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4500 sqft
This exceptional contemporary home offers a large eat in chef's kitchen, 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
32 Lamson Road
32 Lamson Road, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1690 sqft
COMING SOON!! Available 6/15.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
1403 Westminster Street
1403 Westminster Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Beautiful and fashionable 2 bed condo in the Toney West Broadway, West End, Armory District. Boasts granite, stainless kitchen, gleaming wide pine floors lead to a stylish open space concept.
City Guide for East Providence, RI

Home of the crescent park carousel, which is the official Rhode Island symbol of folk art, East Providence is a dream for everyone. It's a coastal city with a deep history that may involve swashbuckling pirates of old.

East Providence is renowned for its proximity to bodies of water that include inlets, bays, seas and oceans. Of course, this means that the city has a long nautical history that makes it stand out among the other communities in Rhode Island. With an approximate population of 48,400 people, East Providence is also divided into 10 neighborhoods, along constituent lines. An average temperature of 73.9 degrees in July, and 31.3 degrees in January means the weather is not given to extremes. The good news for those looking for rental properties in East Providence is that the rental property prices are not as expensive as most cities in the country. Actually, the median rental rate in East Providence is 0.6% below the national average. The only hitch in your plan for finding an apartment might be the low percentage of available rental properties. This means you have to move quickly to claim your prize when you find a good apartment; otherwise, your competition will snatch it out of your hands. Ready? Let’s find you an apartment! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Providence, RI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Providence renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

