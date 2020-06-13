44 Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI with balcony
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 33
1 of 31
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 34
1 of 41
Home of the crescent park carousel, which is the official Rhode Island symbol of folk art, East Providence is a dream for everyone. It's a coastal city with a deep history that may involve swashbuckling pirates of old.
East Providence is renowned for its proximity to bodies of water that include inlets, bays, seas and oceans. Of course, this means that the city has a long nautical history that makes it stand out among the other communities in Rhode Island. With an approximate population of 48,400 people, East Providence is also divided into 10 neighborhoods, along constituent lines. An average temperature of 73.9 degrees in July, and 31.3 degrees in January means the weather is not given to extremes. The good news for those looking for rental properties in East Providence is that the rental property prices are not as expensive as most cities in the country. Actually, the median rental rate in East Providence is 0.6% below the national average. The only hitch in your plan for finding an apartment might be the low percentage of available rental properties. This means you have to move quickly to claim your prize when you find a good apartment; otherwise, your competition will snatch it out of your hands. Ready? Let’s find you an apartment! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Providence renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.