65 Apartments for rent in Cranston, RI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cranston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Edgewood
1 Unit Available
205 Grand Avenue - 3
205 Grand Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedrooms apartment completely remodel, in the hearth of Edgewood part of Cranston.

Meshanticut
1 Unit Available
21 Carpathia
21 Carpathia Road, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1634 sqft
Ready for occupancy, this 3 bedroom one and half bath home features a kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Living room with hardwood floors, dining room, first floor bedroom and full bath.

Edgewood
1 Unit Available
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.

Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
68 Ethan Street
68 Ethan Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Providence/Silver Lake Stunning Remodeled First Floor Apartment 3 Bed 1 bath - $1,495 - Nowadays a clean, safe and comfortable home is more important than ever.

Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
18 Spencer Street
18 Spencer Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated (2016) Condo Quality 3bed/ 2nd floor apartment with private entry & deck! Located one block from Broadway, this contemporary & stylish West Side apartment features a state of the art kitchen with granite & stainless

1 Unit Available
770 Providence St Apt B
770 Providence St, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
770 Providence St Apt B- Free WIFI Included! - Property Id: 250768 FREE WIFI Included with rent!. We have a one bedroom, first floor unit in a multi family building. This unit has new hardwood floors installed, and freshly painted.
Cowesett
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,039
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Downtown Providence
27 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,790
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,670
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

Fox Point
1 Unit Available
159 Governor St 3
159 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
159 Governor St. - Property Id: 203436 Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath, 3rd flr apt. Includes utilities, vaulted ceilings, skylights, renovated kitchen, free shared laundry in basement, overnight off-street parking for 1 car.

Blackstone
1 Unit Available
17 Whiting Street 1
17 Whiting Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/05/20 EastSide , 1st floor - Property Id: 301609 Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1st floor unit off of Hope street! This unit has its own private porch & 1 car parking. This will be available for a 7/5 move in.

Hope
1 Unit Available
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.

Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
67 Ortoleva Dr
67 Orteleva Drive, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
big three bedrooms (No application fee) - Property Id: 298909 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath, hardwoods, freshly painted, private yard, nice quiet neighborhood.

Mt. Hope
1 Unit Available
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.

Wayland
1 Unit Available
115 Butler Ave 6
115 Butler Ave, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
East Side two bedroom Fox Point - Property Id: 297197 Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence.

Fox Point
1 Unit Available
330 Williams St 2
330 Williams Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed prime location - Property Id: 297129 Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street.

Wayland
1 Unit Available
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296187 Ready to go this 900 sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.

Wayland
1 Unit Available
381 Ives Street
381 Ives Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121 I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now. Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside.

Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

Wayland
1 Unit Available
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.

Wayland
1 Unit Available
29 Fremont St C
29 Fremont St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully renovated Fox Point cottage - Property Id: 265774 This apartment is a must see! Renovations are complete and this unit is ready for new tenants.
City Guide for Cranston, RI

"We're on the Move!" (Cranston City Motto)

Part of the Providence metro area, Cranston is located due southwest of the populous Rhode Island city. It's an ideal spot for families and singles who want to be close enough to Providence to enjoy city conveniences, but still have a little room to breathe. Like most cities in this region, Cranston can trace its history to the Native Americans who first lived on the land. Their contributions can mostly be felt in the names you see on park signs, street signs, and even neighborhoods. This isn't to say that the city is stuck in the past: Far from it, as it (and all of Rhode Island, for that matter) is a progressive – dare we say "blue" – place, which just recently legalized same-sex marriage. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cranston, RI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cranston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

