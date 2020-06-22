119 Massachusetts Street

Amenities
Beautifully renovated duplex with an exceptional touch of class! Details are everything...brand new vinyl floor, exquisite brand new stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, microwave), fresh paint. 2 bedrooms with a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, spacious new bathroom, all new fixtures, lighting, wall plates, ceiling fans. Summer is here and this house has the perfect backyard for you, ample space, soft green grass, 3/4's fenced yard. Private parking for 2 cars. Storage in the basement. But wait, there's more...the walking path / bike path is literally right at your foot steps. The perfect house for the perfect person. Don't delay, call today.