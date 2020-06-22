119 Massachusetts Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated duplex with an exceptional touch of class! Details are everything...brand new vinyl floor, exquisite brand new stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, microwave), fresh paint. 2 bedrooms with a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, spacious new bathroom, all new fixtures, lighting, wall plates, ceiling fans. Summer is here and this house has the perfect backyard for you, ample space, soft green grass, 3/4's fenced yard. Private parking for 2 cars. Storage in the basement. But wait, there's more...the walking path / bike path is literally right at your foot steps. The perfect house for the perfect person. Don't delay, call today.