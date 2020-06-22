All apartments in Cranston
Find more places like 119 Massachusetts Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cranston, RI
/
119 Massachusetts Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:31 PM

119 Massachusetts Street

119 Massachusetts Street · (401) 954-3544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cranston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

119 Massachusetts Street, Cranston, RI 02920
Knightsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated duplex with an exceptional touch of class! Details are everything...brand new vinyl floor, exquisite brand new stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, microwave), fresh paint. 2 bedrooms with a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, spacious new bathroom, all new fixtures, lighting, wall plates, ceiling fans. Summer is here and this house has the perfect backyard for you, ample space, soft green grass, 3/4's fenced yard. Private parking for 2 cars. Storage in the basement. But wait, there's more...the walking path / bike path is literally right at your foot steps. The perfect house for the perfect person. Don't delay, call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Massachusetts Street have any available units?
119 Massachusetts Street has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cranston, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cranston Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Massachusetts Street have?
Some of 119 Massachusetts Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Massachusetts Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 Massachusetts Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Massachusetts Street pet-friendly?
No, 119 Massachusetts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cranston.
Does 119 Massachusetts Street offer parking?
Yes, 119 Massachusetts Street does offer parking.
Does 119 Massachusetts Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Massachusetts Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Massachusetts Street have a pool?
No, 119 Massachusetts Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 Massachusetts Street have accessible units?
No, 119 Massachusetts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Massachusetts Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Massachusetts Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 119 Massachusetts Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue
Cranston, RI 02905

Similar Pages

Cranston 1 BedroomsCranston 2 Bedrooms
Cranston Apartments under $1,000Cranston Apartments with Balcony
Cranston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA
Woonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPinehurst, MABelmont, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAWillimantic, CTHingham, MAFoxborough, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity