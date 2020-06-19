8108 Hudson Court S GEORGE ST

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly new construction stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse new construction

BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Now Pre-Leasing! Available Summer 2019! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning. Public Utilities ~ Tenant Pays All. Groundskeeping and snow removal is included. Convenient access to I-83 and South George Street; perfect for commuters to Baltimore, MD and York, PA.1-3 Bedrooms and 1-2 Bathrooms AvailableElectric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unitCentral Air ConditioningPublic Utilities ~ Tenant Pays AllGas Heat and Electric Hot WaterGroundskeepingStainless Steel AppliancesGarages AvailableOutdoor Rec Area for Pets and ChildrenClub House with Work Out Facility and TV/Rec Room