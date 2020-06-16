All apartments in York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

678 E. Philadelphia St.

678 East Philadelphia Street · No Longer Available
Location

678 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17403
Northeast York

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
678 E. Philadelphia St. Available 06/29/20 Single family home with off street parking and lots of updates!-Video Walk Through in Photos -
Tenant pays all utilities
Off Street parking
"Stackable" washer/dryer hookup on 2nd floor
Spacious Yard
Newly renovated bathroom and new flooring throughout
Walk-up attic and cement basement for storage
1 small dog is allowed (not to exceed 45 lbs.)

(RLNE5105038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 E. Philadelphia St. have any available units?
678 E. Philadelphia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, PA.
What amenities does 678 E. Philadelphia St. have?
Some of 678 E. Philadelphia St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 E. Philadelphia St. currently offering any rent specials?
678 E. Philadelphia St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 E. Philadelphia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 678 E. Philadelphia St. is pet friendly.
Does 678 E. Philadelphia St. offer parking?
Yes, 678 E. Philadelphia St. does offer parking.
Does 678 E. Philadelphia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678 E. Philadelphia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 E. Philadelphia St. have a pool?
No, 678 E. Philadelphia St. does not have a pool.
Does 678 E. Philadelphia St. have accessible units?
No, 678 E. Philadelphia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 678 E. Philadelphia St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 E. Philadelphia St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 678 E. Philadelphia St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 678 E. Philadelphia St. has units with air conditioning.
