Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

441 E. Prospect St. Available 08/06/20 Spacious Home with Garage-York City SD - This 4 bedroom home with detached 2 car garage is located in the 400 block of East Prospect St in York City. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets allowed.



-Please stop back for pictures and updated information



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5968864)