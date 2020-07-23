All apartments in York
Find more places like 441 E. Prospect St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York, PA
/
441 E. Prospect St.
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

441 E. Prospect St.

441 East Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
York
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

441 East Prospect Street, York, PA 17403
East Side

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
441 E. Prospect St. Available 08/06/20 Spacious Home with Garage-York City SD - This 4 bedroom home with detached 2 car garage is located in the 400 block of East Prospect St in York City. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets allowed.

-Please stop back for pictures and updated information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 E. Prospect St. have any available units?
441 E. Prospect St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, PA.
What amenities does 441 E. Prospect St. have?
Some of 441 E. Prospect St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 E. Prospect St. currently offering any rent specials?
441 E. Prospect St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 E. Prospect St. pet-friendly?
No, 441 E. Prospect St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York.
Does 441 E. Prospect St. offer parking?
Yes, 441 E. Prospect St. offers parking.
Does 441 E. Prospect St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 E. Prospect St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 E. Prospect St. have a pool?
No, 441 E. Prospect St. does not have a pool.
Does 441 E. Prospect St. have accessible units?
No, 441 E. Prospect St. does not have accessible units.
Does 441 E. Prospect St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 E. Prospect St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 E. Prospect St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 441 E. Prospect St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms
York, PA 17406
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr
York, PA 17408
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr
York, PA 17403
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr
York, PA 17404
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D
York, PA 17408
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St
York, PA 17408

Similar Pages

York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYork 2 Bedroom Apartments
York Apartments with BalconiesYork Luxury Apartments
York Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDDundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MDReisterstown, MD
Aberdeen, MDWhite Marsh, MDLebanon, PALochearn, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDLansdowne, MDHanover, PARossville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County