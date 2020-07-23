All apartments in York
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

271 S. Belvidere Ave.

271 South Belvidere Avenue · (717) 902-9474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

271 South Belvidere Avenue, York, PA 17401
Salem Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 271 S. Belvidere Ave. · Avail. Aug 6

$845

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
271 S. Belvidere Ave. Available 08/06/20 Spacious Home with Yard in the West End of York City - - Yard
- Hardwood floors
- Laundry Hookups

This four bedroom house is located on the 200 block of S. Belvidere Ave. in the West end of York City. There are hardwood floors throughout with lots of unique features such as built-in shelving, curved stairway, and bay window. Entire house has been remodeled to include fresh paint, tiled bath surround, and kitchen cabinets.There is a basement for storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. On-street parking. Pets allowed with pet fee.

(RLNE3466411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 271 S. Belvidere Ave. have any available units?
271 S. Belvidere Ave. has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 271 S. Belvidere Ave. have?
Some of 271 S. Belvidere Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 S. Belvidere Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
271 S. Belvidere Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 S. Belvidere Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 271 S. Belvidere Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 271 S. Belvidere Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 271 S. Belvidere Ave. offers parking.
Does 271 S. Belvidere Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 S. Belvidere Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 S. Belvidere Ave. have a pool?
No, 271 S. Belvidere Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 271 S. Belvidere Ave. have accessible units?
No, 271 S. Belvidere Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 271 S. Belvidere Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 S. Belvidere Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 271 S. Belvidere Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 271 S. Belvidere Ave. has units with air conditioning.

