w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

271 S. Belvidere Ave. Available 08/06/20 Spacious Home with Yard in the West End of York City - - Yard

- Hardwood floors

- Laundry Hookups



This four bedroom house is located on the 200 block of S. Belvidere Ave. in the West end of York City. There are hardwood floors throughout with lots of unique features such as built-in shelving, curved stairway, and bay window. Entire house has been remodeled to include fresh paint, tiled bath surround, and kitchen cabinets.There is a basement for storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. On-street parking. Pets allowed with pet fee.



