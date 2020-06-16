All apartments in York
Find more places like 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York, PA
/
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2

233 East Philadelphia Street · (717) 902-9474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
York
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

233 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17403
Northeast York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2 Bedroom in Downtown York City, See Video walk through in photos! - This 2nd/3rd floor apartment is located on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia St. close to downtown York. Tenant pays gas and electric. On-street parking. This has been remodeled and has beautiful hardwood floors and laundry hookups for a stack-able washer/dryer. The full bath has new tile surround, toilet and vanity. There is one small bedroom on the 1st level and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs.

Este apartamento del segundo y tercer piso est ubicado en la cuadra 200 E. Philadelphia St., cerca del centro de York. El inquilino paga gas y electricidad. Estacionamiento en la calle. Este ha sido remodelado y tiene hermosos pisos de madera y conexiones de lavandera para una lavadora / secadora apilable. El bao completo tiene un nuevo azulejos, inodoro y tocador. Hay un pequeo dormitorio en el 1er nivel y 2 dormitorios adicionales arriba.

(RLNE5031251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have any available units?
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have?
Some of 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 is pet friendly.
Does 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 offer parking?
Yes, 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 does offer parking.
Does 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have a pool?
No, 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have accessible units?
No, 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St
York, PA 17408
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms
York, PA 17406
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr
York, PA 17403
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D
York, PA 17408
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr
York, PA 17408

Similar Pages

York 1 BedroomsYork 2 Bedrooms
York Apartments with BalconyYork Apartments with Parking
York Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PADundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Bel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDAberdeen, MD
Lochearn, MDWhite Marsh, MDHanover, PALebanon, PAArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDLansdowne, MDCamp Hill, PARossville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity