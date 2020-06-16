233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

2 Bedroom in Downtown York City, See Video walk through in photos! - This 2nd/3rd floor apartment is located on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia St. close to downtown York. Tenant pays gas and electric. On-street parking. This has been remodeled and has beautiful hardwood floors and laundry hookups for a stack-able washer/dryer. The full bath has new tile surround, toilet and vanity. There is one small bedroom on the 1st level and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs.



Este apartamento del segundo y tercer piso est ubicado en la cuadra 200 E. Philadelphia St., cerca del centro de York. El inquilino paga gas y electricidad. Estacionamiento en la calle. Este ha sido remodelado y tiene hermosos pisos de madera y conexiones de lavandera para una lavadora / secadora apilable. El bao completo tiene un nuevo azulejos, inodoro y tocador. Hay un pequeo dormitorio en el 1er nivel y 2 dormitorios adicionales arriba.



(RLNE5031251)