Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking range refrigerator

South York City Detached 4 Bedroom -$300 Off Second Months Rent!! - This detached house is located in the 200 block of Liberty Ct. It has a small concrete patio in the rear. The first floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen with laundry hookups and a full bath. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a 4th bedroom is located on the 3rd floor. Tenant pays all utilities. On-street parking.



-Not Section 8 Approved



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5449295)