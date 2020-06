Amenities

Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! Video walk through in listing photos! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.5 bath and access to a large yard (tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care). The first level has a half bath, spacious living room and kitchen. The second floor has two bedrooms. One bedroom has the full bath and balcony access. Tenant pays gas and electric. On-street parking.



Este apartamento de 2 dormitorios est ubicado en el bloque 100 de South Duke St en el centro de York.



