Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Spacious Home with large fenced yard! Across from Rev's Stadium! Video in Photos! - This 4 bedroom house is located on the 100 block of Arch St. across from the Revolution Stadium in Downtown York. There is a large fenced yard in the rear. Newly remodeled. There is a bedroom and half bath on the 1st floor for guests and a large full bath with laundry hookups on the 2nd floor. Tenant pays all utilities.



